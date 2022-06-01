Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Xencor worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xencor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XNCR opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

