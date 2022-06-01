Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company’s aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $247.93. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

