$1.96 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.
AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
