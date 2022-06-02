12,261 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PubMatic by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 169,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in PubMatic by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 4,669.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,452 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

