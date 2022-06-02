12,736 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 54,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $29.32 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

