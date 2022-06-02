19,797 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anavex Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
