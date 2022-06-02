20,048 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,395,053 shares of company stock worth $110,539,853.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.