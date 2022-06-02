25,746 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBRT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32.

FBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

