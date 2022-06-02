25,746 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBRT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32.

FBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

