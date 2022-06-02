27,663 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,663 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BRY opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

