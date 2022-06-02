3,467 Shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Freedom by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Freedom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Freedom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRHC opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

