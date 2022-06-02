3,512 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

PSJ stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

