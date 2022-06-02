41,776 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

