49,331 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE BB opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

