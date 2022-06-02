$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will report $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

