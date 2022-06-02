Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.62

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.62 ($31.85) and traded as high as €31.10 ($33.44). Accor shares last traded at €30.57 ($32.87), with a volume of 1,132,124 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.62.

Get Accor alerts:

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.