ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ADT were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,001,508 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 546,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ADT by 677.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,112 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,108 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,163,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

