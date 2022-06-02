Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 119,394 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

