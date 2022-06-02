AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 6,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

