Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.80 and traded as high as C$19.26. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 52,744 shares changing hands.

AD.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.89.

The company has a market cap of C$855.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

