Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 33,377 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

FOX stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

