Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

