Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,452 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

