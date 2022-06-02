Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 7,984 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of AVITA Medical worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $181,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of RCEL opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

