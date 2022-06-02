Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

KPTI stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $489.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

