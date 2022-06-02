Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.23 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

