Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 522.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 269,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

