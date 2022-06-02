Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 426,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

