Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,484 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626,554 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

