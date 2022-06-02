Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $10,040,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in SVF Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the third quarter worth $7,472,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

