American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.