Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$1.71. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 153,735 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

