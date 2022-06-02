Analysts Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HCP opened at $35.61 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

