Analyzing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Autohome alerts:

This table compares Autohome and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 26.48% 10.12% 8.12% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

51.4% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 4.03 $401.78 million $2.25 16.22 Iris Energy $8.39 million 37.59 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Autohome and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 3 3 0 2.13 Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $42.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 348.77%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.