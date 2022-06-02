Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,465.57

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,465.57 ($18.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,517.50 ($19.20). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,495 ($18.91), with a volume of 719,206 shares.

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.39).

The firm has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,465.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

