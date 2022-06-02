Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.60. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 55,729 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.