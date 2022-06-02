Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.60. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 55,729 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)
