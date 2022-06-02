Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.33. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Asante Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Asante Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)
