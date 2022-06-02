Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

