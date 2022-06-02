Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,146.57

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,146.57 ($14.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($14.99). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.92), with a volume of 82,967 shares traded.

AVON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,040 ($13.16) to GBX 1,015 ($12.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.59%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

