BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.42 and traded as high as $39.27. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 466,789 shares changing hands.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.12) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 860 ($10.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.50) to GBX 850 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.