Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.21

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.21 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 263.77 ($3.34). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.31), with a volume of 864,525 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.21. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 78,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($239,089.07). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($264,600.49).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

