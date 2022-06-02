Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,062 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

