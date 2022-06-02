Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,355 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

