Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 84,100 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of SciPlay worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

