Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.28% of Pine Island Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pine Island Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

