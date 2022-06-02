Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 309,048 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 309,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.69% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $462,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

