Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $212.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

