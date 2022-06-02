Bank of Montreal Can Buys 100,000 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 316,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
