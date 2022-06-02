Bank of Montreal Can Buys 228 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.