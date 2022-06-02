Bank of Montreal Can Buys 46,807 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,903 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.