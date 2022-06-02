Bank of Montreal Can Buys 75,000 Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.30% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

